Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

