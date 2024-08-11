Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

FERG stock opened at $198.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.20. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

