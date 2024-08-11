Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,249 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.