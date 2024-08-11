Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,101 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $81,757,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

