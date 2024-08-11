Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 310 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

