Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 962 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

