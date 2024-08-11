Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $856.21 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $810.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.