Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $348,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

