Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $17.21 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

