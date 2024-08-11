Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $221.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

