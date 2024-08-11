Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

