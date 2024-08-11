Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

