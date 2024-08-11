Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

