Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
NYSE CAH opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
