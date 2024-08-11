Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $237.94 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

