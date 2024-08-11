Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

