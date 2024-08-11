Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $58,936,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.76. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

