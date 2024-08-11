Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 649.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 126,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.34 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

