Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.