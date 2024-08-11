Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,923,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

