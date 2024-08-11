Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,443.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,833.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,685.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.