Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Shares of INVH opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

