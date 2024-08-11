Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.