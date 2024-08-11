Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

