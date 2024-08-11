Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

