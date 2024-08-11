Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

