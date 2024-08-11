Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $823.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $815.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.72.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,090,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

