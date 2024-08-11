Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

