Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 430 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

