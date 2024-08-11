Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock worth $1,334,230. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

