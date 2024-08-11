Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $150.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

