Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.