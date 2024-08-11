Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,883.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,660.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,624.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,909.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

