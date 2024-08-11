Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

