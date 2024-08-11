Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

