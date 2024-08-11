Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 260.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,237 shares of the airline’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

