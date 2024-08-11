Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.