Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 667 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

