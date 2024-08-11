Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in KLA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in KLA by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $746.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $803.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.14.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

