Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOE opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $160.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

