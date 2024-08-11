Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $533.83 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

