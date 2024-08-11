Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $441.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

