Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

