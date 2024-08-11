Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $339.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

