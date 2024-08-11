Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,483 shares of company stock worth $13,770,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

