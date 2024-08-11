Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.56 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
