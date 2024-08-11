Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.