Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.