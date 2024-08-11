Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

