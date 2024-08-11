Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NXN opened at $11.83 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

