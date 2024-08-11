Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

